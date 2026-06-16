We found a broken economy, we’ve fixed it, Hichilema tells Mansa residents

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his government has worked hard and fixed a broken economy it inherited in 2021.

Speaking on arrival at Mansa Airport in Luapula Province, the Head of State shared that this year, his government will produce five million tonnes of maize.

“Your government has worked so hard in the last four years ten months. We found a broken economy, we have fixed it. We found food shortages.

“This year we are producing 5 million tonnes of maize. Never done before in the history of this country. We have restructured debt, our friends who want to come back, are the ones who put this country in debt,” President Hichilema says.

He wonders what the opposition linked to the PF want to do back in government, when they are the ones who were part of a team that contracted the debt his government worked hard to restructure.

“So, tell me, who is better between the one who brought debt or the one who solved it?

“Those who brought us debt and we who have solved the debt, who is better? We don’t have to argue, it’s a very simple thing. We are only talking about development, ubuyantashi, chapwa mukwai, ifi ifyashala fyabuwele wele,” the President remarked.

He cautioned Zambians against voting for the opposition, saying, “Zambians we should be careful. Do not be cheated.

“The same people who destroyed the economy want to come back. What do they want to do? They already destroyed and we are fixing what they ruined.”

©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 15, 2026.