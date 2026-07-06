We have a President in Zambia who has wronged Barotseland and is too proud to apologise- Prince Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika

Prince Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika has criticised President Hakainde Hichilema, accusing him of wronging the people of Barotseland and failing to apologise.





Speaking while endorsing the presidential ticket of Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu in Kasama yesterday, Prince Akashambatwa alleged that President Hichilema has not shown the humility needed to address concerns raised in Western Province.





“We have a President in Zambia who has wronged Barotseland and is too proud to apologise, and too cowardly to go to Barotseland and say he is sorry,” Prince Akashambatwa said.





He made the remarks as he threw his support behind the Mundubile–Makebi ticket ahead of the August 13 General Election.