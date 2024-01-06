WE HAVE NO AUTHORITY TO STOP OTHER PARTIES FROM HOLDING RALLIES – UPND

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the UPND government will not stop opposition political parties from holding rallies because the country is being governed lawfully.

And Mweetwa says he does not see mealie meal prices reducing to K50 by next year, but assures that the commodity will at some point become more affordable.

Meanwhile, Mweetwa says if elections were held today, President Hakainde Hichilema would still bounce back into power because of what he has been able to do…

