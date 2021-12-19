WE HAVE NOT GIVEN KALUSHA BWALYA A JOB – KANGWA

By Victoria Linosi

Ministry of Sports Permanent Secretary Chileshe Kangwa has dispelled media claims that Former Football Association of Zambia- FAZ President, Kalusha Bwalya has been given a Job in the ministry.

Kangwa says the ministry has not given Bwalya any such information must be treated as false.

He has however revealed that the ministry will tomorrow hold a press briefing with the FAZ on the Matter.