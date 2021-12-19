WE HAVE NOT GIVEN KALUSHA BWALYA A JOB – KANGWA
By Victoria Linosi
Ministry of Sports Permanent Secretary Chileshe Kangwa has dispelled media claims that Former Football Association of Zambia- FAZ President, Kalusha Bwalya has been given a Job in the ministry.
Kangwa says the ministry has not given Bwalya any such information must be treated as false.
He has however revealed that the ministry will tomorrow hold a press briefing with the FAZ on the Matter.
So far, that ka minister has failed, President HH7 kindly give us a stable Individual to head that ministry. This Nkandu guy lacks education, we need someone who has the potential to build the future for this country, you miss it with the youths the you miss entirely. Please investigate him.
Please leave Minister Nkandu to do his job. The statement by the PS on the issue is the official position of government. I don’t know why this minister attracts so much angst from the 1.8 million. Is it because he’s regarded as a sellout by electing to belong to the UPND, instead of the divisive, dysfunctional, corrupt, and intolerant PF losers?