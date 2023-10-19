We Live By Hope And Not By Campaign Promises- Mupishi Jones

WE LIVE BY HOPE AND NOT BY CAMPAIGN PROMISES

Authored By Mupishi Jones

A normal human being lives by hope, hoping tomorrow will be better.Thats what keeps us going.Try to lose hope in life or try to deal with a person who has completely lost hope in life and see what happens.A human being devoid of hope is a dangerous person.He is capable of facing and challenging whatever comes….hell or heaven without analysing the consequences.



Therefore,a good leader is one who inspires hope in his people.He may not fulfill all of his campaign promises at once but if he inspires hope in his people that eventually all shall be well,then that’s my leader.He differs with that kind of a leader who steps in and with an unexplained magic wand…. bang…he fulfills all his campaign promises at once.Yes, his people will be happy but it’ll leave alot of unanswered questions into their minds… how has he managed,where has he gotten the resources to sort out all his campaign promises at once? Is his source of resources sustainable? That was the “Tantameni” syndrome of the previous regime, fulfilling their campaign promises without explaining the source.Despite all the “Tantameni” ,they still proceeded to lose elections in an unprecedented embarrassing manner.Their “Tantameni” political strategy was not inspiring any hope for the future of their citizens.



Today we have a number of political party leaders lining themselves up as candidates for the presidency of this country, the question is,who inspires hope! We know each one of them because we have lived with them.



Do we see any hope in many of these candidates apart from bitterness? Most of them their desire is driven by hate, revenge and bitterness,others “bali tumpafye”.



Driven by bitterness as a common denominator, they’ve assembled themselves under the umbrella of alliance.This is despite all of them having different ideological beliefs and it’s clear that what is keeping them together for now is their bitterness.



This is where President Hakainde Hichilema stands out.His words, actions,body language inspires hope for the future of this country.Being a failable human being by creation,he may make errors of judgement here and there but one can tell that those errors are genuine and not calculate to deceive his people.We have witnessed such calculated errors before…failure to stop political hooliganism, justifying outrageous government contract sum prices, raising armies of partisan political cadres going round brutalising citizens and many more ,all calculated to either circumvent the law or arrogantly to deceive the citizens.President Hakainde Hichilema’s passion to uplift the welfare of his people is visible.



No doubt the price of mealie meal, fuel and the exchange rate is causing a lot of pain in many citizens and despite his political rivals repeatedly shouting from the mountain tops, citizens still vote for President Hakainde Hichilema,why? the man inspires hope!

Those of us who follow his moves closely,we have every confidence and hope that this country is headed for greatness,

I submit

Mupishi Jones

0977480386