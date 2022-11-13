WE ONLY HAVE FOUR FEMALE CABINET MINISTERS, STOP FIGHTING THEM- Saboi Imboela

WE ONLY HAVE FOUR FEMALE CABINET MINISTERS, STOP FIGHTING THEM

When hon. Chushi Kasanda was being fought, I called and went to see her at her office. That day, I found that she was supposed to unveil the ZNBC Board but 3 directors she had told to call for the board meeting had all forgotten. So the minister was alone. It’s not possible that 3 Directors can all forget instructions coming from the minister, and for something as important as the said meeting. When she made mistakes, videos were being leaked by her own team. In families and places of work, we survive by covering each other, so if your own people undress you, then there is a big problem. The people that must have been helping her as a new Minister were also after her job.

The women are being undermined in this government, even at the highest level of Minister. That’s why you see that some of us defend women at all cost despite being from different political parties. You really have to do something so wrong to be condemned by me. Let us respect and support women, they are really going through a lot, especially in the UPND government. Other things I can’t even say publicly, but what I can say is that the women in UPND have our full support and the people fighting them are fighting many of us and we won’t stand by and let you undermine and humiliate them at any chance that you get. Because if you can fight your own women like that, how safe are we as outsiders. Very scary to even think about.

Saboi Imboela