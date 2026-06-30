WE PROCEED RO PRINT BALLOT PAPERS EVEN AFTER CANDIDATE WITHDRAWALS



The Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- says it has not received any official communication from the Democratic Union party presidential candidate withdrawing from the August 13, 2026 General Election.





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer BROWN KASARO says the law is clear that even where a presidential candidate withdraws, the Commission proceeds with the printing of ballot papers once processes are already underway.





Mr. KASARO says ECZ has already begun printing presidential ballot papers, which started today, June 30, 2026.





This follows reports that Democratic Union presidential candidate ACKIM NJOVU endorsed President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA during the United Party for National Development –UPND- presidential campaign launch on Sunday, June 28, 2026.