WE SEARCHED FOR WHY ME FROM PROVINCE TO PROVINCE UNTIL WE FOUND HIM AT A LODGE, POLICE TELLS COURT.

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has heard how police navigated province to province in a painstaking manhunt that ended with the arrest of TikTok insult specialist Francis Kapwepwe, alias Why Me, who was apprehended at a lodge in Chirundu border town on July 25 this year following a tip-off from an informant.





Testifying before the court, Detective Sergeant Kondwani Masuwa of Chalala Police Station, who was based at Lusaka Division Headquarters and attached to a special unit handling cyber-related cases, narrated how a multi-agency operation spanning several provinces culminated in Kapwepwe’s arrest.





Masuwa told the court that on March 1, 2025, officers from Zambia Police Force Headquarters approached the national cyber security team seeking assistance in apprehending Kapwepwe, who was wanted in connection with a cybercrime-related case.





“We were requested to assist in the apprehension of one suspect by the name of Francis Kapwepwe, also known as Why Me .As a task force, we immediately started investigations to establish his whereabouts,” he said.



He explained told thecourt that the suspect was well known on social media and highly active on TikTok, a factor that initially aided intelligence gathering but also made him elusive.



“Using intelligence information, we headed to the Copperbelt, specifically Chililabombwe and Mufulira, to try and apprehend the suspect,” Masuwa testified. “However, our investigations did not succeed.”



The officer said fresh intelligence later suggested that Kapwepwe had been spotted around Mwami Border Post in Eastern Province, prompting another rapid deployment.



“We rushed to Mwami border where we gathered information that the suspect had crossed into Zimbabwe.We stopped our operations and resumed other duties,” he said



Masuwa said the trail went cold until July 17, 2025, when new intelligence emerged indicating that Kapwepwe was allegedly planning to meet someone at Chirundu border.



“I informed my supervisor, Detective Inspector Manda, about the information.On July 24, I came into contact with an informant who confirmed that the suspect had scheduled a meeting for July 25 in Chirundu.”



Acting on the tip-off, police arranged transport and travelled to Chirundu, where they coordinated with local officers and mapped out the operation.



“We identified Wolves Lodge in Chirundu,” Masuwa told the court. “On July 25, between 09:00 and 10:00 hours, we ambushed the lodge.”



He said Kapwepwe was spotted approaching the lodge and was immediately intercepted and apprehended.



Following the arrest, Masuwa testified that his supervisor, Detective Inspector Banda, conducted a body search.



“He was found with two cell phones, a Samsung and an iPhone,” Masuwa said. “There was no resistance.”



He added that Kapwepwe acknowledged ownership of the phones and voluntarily signed a seizure notice and chain-of-custody documents.



Police headquarters were notified of the arrest, and the suspect was transported to Lusaka, where he was formally handed over .



Masuwa told the court that all procedures were followed, including seeking authority to conduct operations outside their usual jurisdiction.



Court records indicate that Kapwepwe faces three charges linked to TikTok broadcasts made between March and April 2025. He is accused of insulting Vice President Mutale Nalumango and members of the Tonga community, alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema planned to install Chief Mukuni as king and calling for the secession of Southern Province.



He also faces a third charge of using obscene and derogatory language against the Tonga people.



