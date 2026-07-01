WE SHALL COMPLETE THE NATIONAL HOUSE OF PRAYER – PROF. DAN PULE

WE SHALL COMPLETE THE NATIONAL HOUSE OF PRAYER – PROF. PULE

… and reintroduce the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

KITWE, WEDNESDAY, JULY, 01, 2026 [SMART EAGLES]

CHRISTIAN Democratic party president Professor Daniel Pule says after August 13th when his party forms Government, it shall complete the construction of the National House of Prayer initiated by late sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Speaking in Kitwe today when he addressed journalists, Professor Pule said his Government will also ensure that each province has a house of prayer.

The CDP leader also said the Ministry of Religious Affairs which was abolished by the UPND Government will be reintroduced.

“In our first 100 days in office, we shall complete the construction of the national house of prayer which late President Edgar Lungu started. We will also ensure that houses of prayer are constructed in all the provinces. The funds will be provided for in the national budget. We shall also reintroduce the Ministry of Religious Affairs,” Professor Pule said.

“Our government shall also repatriate the body of late Republican President Edgar Lungu and give him a proper burial in cooperation with the family so that we honor him,” he said.

And Professor Pule said the cost of living has been a problem to majority Zambians who cannot afford to have three meals per day.

He adds that the CDP Government will increase agricultural production inorder to make food affordable to majority citizens.

” We shall make sure as a government we increase the production of maize and not export at the expense of Zambians, this will make mealie meal affordable. We will also increase resources to procurement of inputs and deliver them on time,” Professor Pule said.

Meanwhile Professor has pledged to run a clean Government free from corruption.

“We will have zero tolerance to corruption, it has derailed development. We shall run a clean Government,” Professor Pule said.