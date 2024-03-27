WE SHALL REVERSE MOPANI, KCM, SHAFT 28 AND OTHER MINING DEALS SIGNED BY HH GOVERNMENT, SAYS UKWA

Members of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKWA) have vowed to reverse the rejuvenated mining agreements that have put life back on the Copperbelt and other areas.

In a statement made available to the media by UKWA senior member Edith Nawakwi, the political alliance say for now it doesn’t matter the huge number of jobs being created but they will reverse the decisions.

A number of mines on the Copperbelt were closed by the PF regime resulting in massive job losses. But President Hakainde Hichilema’s government is now putting them to life by finding investors to partner with the Zambian government and resuscitate them.

Shaft 28 in Luanshya has been close for more than 20 years now, but it’s now being brought to life and jobs are being created.

But the UKWA leadership say they will stop all those activities