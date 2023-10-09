WE STAND WITH PALESTINE- Fred M’membe

WE STAND WITH PALESTINE
The Socialist Party [Zambia] stands with the Palestinian people against the reinforced blockade in Gaza announced by the government of Zionist occupation.
We call on progressive forces to denounce this reinforced blockade and organize actions in solidarity with the people of Gaza.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party [Zambia]
Honestly, this guy is terrible sick. How can he justify the killing of Israelis by hamas extremists? Just the way he supported evils in Zanu-Pf in Zimbabwe, he has carried his devilish behavior to Israel. Just watch the space what Israel is going to do this terrorists in few days, Israel in not powerless like CCC of Zimbabwe. You idiot.
Romufa, know your history before you open that shit of a mouth. As much as I don’t like Fred M, this time he has it right.