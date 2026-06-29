WE STAND WITH WESTERN PROVINCE, WE STAND WITH ZAMBIA- Zambia’s Ambassador to Angola Rev. Dr. Elias Munshya

WE STAND WITH WESTERN PROVINCE, WE STAND WITH ZAMBIA



We strongly condemn the unfortunate and deeply misguided remarks by Mr. Mutotwe Kafwaya of the PF Koloboi Alliance suggesting that Zambia’s Western Province does not deserve an international airport.





Such comments betray a shocking ignorance of the economic potential of one of Zambia’s most strategically positioned provinces.





Western Province is not an afterthought. It is Zambia’s gateway to Angola, Namibia and Botswana. It shares an important connection with two of Angolan provinces – Moxico and Cuando. It sits along the Walvis Bay Corridor. It is home to the world-renowned Kuomboka Ceremony, Liuwa Plain National Park, Luena Flats, and Sioma Falls. It possesses enormous potential in tourism, agriculture, livestock, fisheries and regional trade with Angola, Namibia, and Botswana.





To argue against investing in such a province is to argue against Zambia’s own economic future.



What is even more disturbing is that these remarks come from a former Cabinet Minister. One would expect someone who once sat around the Cabinet table to appreciate that infrastructure is not merely a response to development. It is often the catalyst for equal development.





International airports are not built only where there is economic activity today. They are built where governments have the vision to unlock the economic activity of tomorrow.



We reject the politics of neglect. We reject the notion that some provinces should continue waiting while others advance.





Western Province deserves investment. It deserves modern infrastructure. It deserves leadership that sees its immense potential instead of dismissing it.



We stand with the people of Western Province. Their future is Zambia’s future.



-Rev. Dr. Elias MUNSHYA