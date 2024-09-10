“We sure can’t have it in the White House” – Obama on Project 2025

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has shared his views on Project 2025, criticizing the conservative agenda and warning that the plan is designed to take away Americans’ freedoms.

Obama expressed his thoughts after appearing on the “I’ve Had It” podcast with hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan. During the episode, the former president played a game of “Had It or Hit It?” with the hosts, who asked for his opinion on the project.

“We’ve had it with the ideas in this agenda — for those unfamiliar with it, but you guys have been educating them — this is a plan designed to systematically strip away rights and freedoms that many of us take for granted. It would dismantle critical programs and services, like the Department of Education,” Obama said.

“It’s not the kind of America I think we want to live in,” he added.

Although Project 2025 is perceived as a hard-right policy blueprint for the next GOP administration, Donald Trump and his campaign have tried to distance themselves from it.

Despite this, the Harris campaign has continued to argue that the outline reflects what a second Trump term could look like.

In the podcast episode, which aired Thursday, Obama expressed concern that Project 2025 could undermine Americans’ rights and freedoms.

“If you’re a patriot and you believe in freedom, well, part of that freedom we’ve fought and died for is ensuring that everyone is treated equally — that women have control over their own bodies, and that everyone has the opportunity to work hard, get a job, and make something of themselves,” Obama said.

“And when someone falls on hard times, we come together as a community to support them. That’s not what Project 2025 stands for, and we can’t afford to have it in the White House,” the former president continued.

When asked if he saw the “Project 2025 HQ” projection on the Chicago Trump Tower during the Democratic National Convention last month, Obama joked with the hosts: “I didn’t see it. I had nothing to do with it.” The hosts then called it a “high-quality troll.”

Below is a video of the episode featuring Obama.