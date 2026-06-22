We used to have big rallies with Lungu, we lost, says Stardy Mwale

LARGE RALLIES DO NOT GUARANTEE VICTORY, SAYS STARDY MWALE

Former Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Province Chairperson Stardy Mwale has dismissed suggestions that the large crowds attending opposition rallies will automatically translate into votes in the upcoming general election.

Mwale said Zambians should not be swayed by the huge rallies being held by PF acting president Brian Mundubile, arguing that political gatherings alone are not a measure of electoral success.

He noted that during the late former President Edgar Lungu’s tenure, the PF also attracted massive crowds at campaign rallies but still went on to lose the 2021 general election.

“We used to have very big rallies with President Lungu, but we still lost the election. Large crowds do not necessarily mean votes,” Mwale said.

He further expressed confidence that President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling UPND would emerge victorious in the August 13 general election.