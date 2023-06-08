WE WISH MR ANTONIO MWANZA WELL IN HIS FUTURE ENDEAVOURS-PF

Lusaka – Thursday 8th June 2023

Mr. Antonio Mwanza has been a member of the Patriotic Front Secretariat and also held the position of Media Director under the Office of the Secretary General.

On Wednesday, 7th May 2023, he submitted a letter of resignation from the position of Media Director.

Today, we have learnt through the media and through a press conference held at Golden Zambezi Lodge that Mr. Mwanza has also resigned from the party.

We have also noted the concerns and reasons he has highlighted but tegard them as his personal opinion, on what he has given as reasons for his departure.

The matters will be dealt with or responded to at later stage if need be.

We wish to thank Mr. Mwanza for his diligence, sacrifice, and commitment he demonstrated while working with the party and its leadership, and therefore wish him well in his future endeavors and political pursuits.

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Member of the Central Committee (MCC).

Deputy Chairperson for Information and Publicity