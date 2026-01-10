“WE’D RATHER DIE STANDING!”

Iran Roars Defiance at US and Israel as Tensions Boil Over





Iran has doubled down on its defiance as Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi delivered a fiery warning to Washington and Tel Aviv, declaring that the Iranian people will never submit to foreign pressure. In stark language fit for a battlefield, Araqchi vowed that Iran would choose an “honourable death” over living in humiliation.





His comments come as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei unleashed fresh attacks on Donald Trump, accusing the US of interference and stoking unrest, while protests continue to simmer on the streets of Tehran. Iranian officials claim the chaos is being fuelled from abroad.





The rhetoric is vintage Tehran: resistance, sacrifice and outright rejection of sanctions, threats or any push for regime change. But with Trump reviving his “maximum pressure” campaign and Iran parading new military capabilities, the stakes are rising fast.