WELCOME, BUT OPERATE WITHIN THE PEACEFUL ENVIRONMENT – UPND ADVISES LUNGU

For Immediate release

Contact : Ruth Dante Heaton

Position : Media Director- UPND

Cell : 0976 503165

Email : info@upnd.co.zm

28.10.23

LUSAKA – We welcome the news that former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has decided to come out of retirement and join the political fray once more.

From the onset, we wish to indicate that former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has a democratic and human right to belong to any political party of choice.

He also has democratic and political rights to come out of retirement and rejoin the political battlefield to which we wish to welcome him wholeheartedly.

This provides us with a platform to engage him as an equal competitor on the political landscape without being shielded by a cloth of a former Head of State.

The UPND stands ready to meet the former Retired Head of State on the political landscape in a battle of ideas.

Mr. Lungu should however be weary of a changed political environment to the one he presided over which was full of violence and cadreism, intolerance and failure to respect divergent views.

We pray and hope that Mr. Lungu will learn to operate within the prevailing peaceful political environment devoid of pangas and political violence.

Zambia has been a peaceful nation in the last two years under the leadership of the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema and any attempts to deviate the country from that trajectory will be met with the rule of law.

We now call on Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa to quickly enforce the law on former Presidents conditions of service which the former Republican President has voluntarily forefeited.

The UPND further calls on members of parliament from across political divide to take keen interest in the latest developments and ensure that what needs to be done is done in earnest.

The UPND once more welcomes Mr. Lungu to the political front and wish him well.