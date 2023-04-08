WE’LL BE FIRST TO SEE JESUS-ANDELEKI

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

A LOT are suffering in the country, says Katombora UPND member of parliament Clement Andeleki.

And Dr Andeleki says, “the Catholic Church is a symbol of unity and peace.”

He says “a lot of people think that politicians don’t go to church. Some even say politicians won’t enter Heaven. They will be shocked because we will be the first people to see Jesus Christ when he comes back for the second time”.

Speaking at Livingstone’s Maria Regina Catholic Parish in Linda residential area where he attended mass to celebrate Palm Sunday, Dr Andeleki said the church was better placed to end suffering.

“Allow me to congratulate the church, the body of Christ as we celebrate Easter. We need to remember the suffering of many people the world over. In this country we still have people that are going through severe sufferings. We are also aware that our Pope, Pope Francis is not okay,” he said. “I ask the church to join hands with the government to pray for our Holy Father, to pray also for those people world over who are suffering. There is war in Ukraine and Russia, there is war in many other places. The church, the body of Christ is better placed to join hands to stop wars. The Catholic Church is a symbol of unity, symbol of peace. The body of Christ signifies hope even for the underprivelaged. I am here to appeal to the church, the body of Christ to work hand in hand with the government to ensure that we eradicate the sufferings of the people.”

Dr Andeleki said he was assisted by the church as an orphan.

He added that the church was like a coin with two different sides that were not at competition with each other.

“President Hakainde Hichilema and his government desires that the church must help to fight poverty because the biggest enemy of the people today in this country is poverty. The biggest problem of this country is poverty, illiteracy and vulnerability. Our people are still poor and yet the country is rich. The country is anything you can think of in terms of minerals,” he said.

Dr Andeleki caused laughter when he said, “a lot of people think that politicians don’t go to church, some even say politicians won’t enter Heaven. They will be shocked because we will be the first people to see Jesus Christ when he comes back for the second time. So don’t underestimate anybody.”

He praised the Catholic Church for its many investments in the education and health sectors adding that “we still want more.”

Dr Andeleki asked the Catholic Church to build a university larger than the University of Zambia, an orphanage and skills training centre.

He advised the youths to remain resilient and have high morals saying there were a lot deaths due to teenage pregnancies.

“Wait for time if you want to get married. Don’t use the back door,” Dr Andeleki said.

He donated K10 to the parish choir.

Parish priest Daniel Naji said Jesus Christ endured a lot of suffering instead of being praised for his miracles such as raising the dead and making the blind to see.

“That is the paradox, the reality of life and he said of all the things I have done why do you want to kill me, but they accused him of blasphemy,” he said.

Fr Naji appealed to Zambians to enter the Holy Week with a heart of serenity and repentence.

“Leave your comfort zone, use your resources judiciously,” he said.

Fr Naji described Dr Andeleki as a man of humility and respect after noticing him practice all the Catholic rituals during mass.