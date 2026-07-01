We’ll print 9m presidential ballots in 5 days – Al Ghurair Ballot Printing Company



DUBAI-based Al Ghurair Printing Company, which is printing Zambia’s 2026 election ballot papers, says it will print a total of nine million presidential ballot papers within four to five days.





The company has started printing the presidential ballots on two printing machines, with each machine producing about one million ballot papers per day, bringing the daily output to approximately two million.





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says while nine million presidential ballot papers will be printed, fewer ballots will be printed for the other elections as some constituencies or districts are uncontested.





During a tour of the printing plant, Al Ghurair General Manager Lakshmanan Ganapathy said each machine prints between 40,000 and 50,000 ballot papers per hour.