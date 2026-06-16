WE’RE CAUTIOUSLY STARTING TO EXPORT POWER – ZESCO

16th June 2026

ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says the utility company is “cautiously” starting to export power in a move to recover its net exporter status.

Ncube has also insisted that the nation will not go back to load shedding after the August polls due to the many projects ZESCO has invested in.

Speaking in Southern Province during a media tour to assess the progress of different energy projects in the country, Ncube, when asked what he made of the 2.5 MW Rusangu solar project, said the solar explosion in the country was working.

He added that ZESCO’s target was to reclaim the export market it lost during load shedding. “My immediate comment is that the solar explosion is working.

Newsdiggers