We’re Concerned About Recent Actions By Zambian Authorities Which Have Infringed On People’s Rights – US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales

WE’RE CONCERNED ABOUT RECENT ACTIONS BY ZAMBIAN AUTHORITIES WHICH HAVE INFRINGED ON PEOPLE’S RIGHTS – US Envoy

By Mukosha Funga Njenga

United States Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales says his government is concerned about recent actions by Zambian authorities that have infringed upon the democratic rights of the Zambian people.

Last week, a consortium of civil society organisations held a press conference at which they lamented that the civic space was shrinking in Zambia.

Speaking on behalf of the other CSOs, Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde cited several instances which showed that the civic space was shrinking

“Zambia needs to embrace the rights and freedoms of every citizen for us all to develop as a nation that lives in harmony and upholds and respects human rights and the rule of law. We have observed worrying trends with the failure by public authorities to protect the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly which are the bedrock of our democracy.

In June 2023, the Zambia Daily Mail fired a photojournalist for photographing people queuing up for mealie-meal in Ndola. On 13th October 2023, the Independent Broadcasting Authority cautioned Hot FM radio station over their interview of Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, a Zambian academic, for not challenging his sentiments on tribal discrimination in the public service,” said Kasonde.

“On 18th October 2023, a day when the nation was supposed to be fasting, praying, reflecting and reconciling, law enforcement agents in Lusaka thwarted a planned protest against the rising cost of living. On 25th October 2023, the Zambia Police Service forced their way into the home of Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo in a bid to arrest him despite him urging the police to wait for his lawyers to arrive. Previously, around the first week of September 2023, Mr Tembo had been arrested and detained by the Police Service for “hate speech” for six days in violation of his right to be brought before a court of law within 48 hours. These examples are but a few that show a shrinking of the civic space in Zambia”.

In response to a press query regarding the concerns which the CSOs raised, Ambassador Gonzales highlighted the importance of having an active civil society and political opposition in a democracy.

“Over the past two years, Zambia’s emerging democracy has been one of the country’s biggest international assets. However, the United States is concerned about recent actions by Zambian authorities that have infringed upon the democratic rights of the Zambian people. In any democratic system, it is important to have an active civil society and political opposition not only supporting progress achieved by the government, but also highlighting where governments fall short or are not meeting public needs or expectations. Such dissent IS loyalty and patriotism as it provides key incentives to drive those in leadership to course correct,” Ambassador Gonzales stated.

He observed that recent actions appeared to bias the application of the rule of law in favour of the governing party and against dissenting voices.

“When opposition leaders are harassed, radio stations are questioned for content on their shows, and citizens are prevented from freely assembling, democracy suffers. I am concerned about recent actions that appear to bias the application of the rule of law in favor of the governing party and against dissenting voices. The public made clear that such actions were unacceptable under the previous government and they remain unacceptable under the current government. Indeed, when the Zambian people overwhelmingly elected President Hichilema in August 2021, it was in large part a rejection of these practices and inspired by commitments by the then-opposition that, if elected, they would not stand for these anti-democratic practices,” stated Ambassador Gonzales.

“In the absence of clear statements by the government and accountability measures for those responsible for repressive acts, it is understandable that the public could question if the government condones such conduct or may even be directing it. We understand that is not the intent of this Administration, but actions speak louder than words. When actions require the approval of authorities in power, by definition, they stop being rights and freedoms.

The United States urges the government and police to strengthen their protection, and enforcement, of full rights and freedoms for all people