We’re Concerned About Recent Actions By Zambian Authorities Which Have Infringed On People’s Rights – US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales

WE’RE CONCERNED ABOUT RECENT ACTIONS BY ZAMBIAN AUTHORITIES WHICH HAVE INFRINGED ON PEOPLE’S RIGHTS – US Envoy
By Mukosha Funga Njenga
United States Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales says his government is concerned about recent actions by Zambian authorities that have infringed upon the democratic rights of the Zambian people.
Last week, a consortium of civil society organisations held a press conference at which they lamented that the civic space was shrinking in Zambia.
Speaking on behalf of the other CSOs, Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde cited several instances which showed that the civic space was shrinking
“Zambia needs to embrace the rights and freedoms of every citizen for us all to develop as a nation that lives in harmony and upholds and respects human rights and the rule of law. We have observed worrying trends with the failure by public authorities to protect the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly which are the bedrock of our democracy.
In June 2023, the Zambia Daily Mail fired a photojournalist for photographing people queuing up for mealie-meal in Ndola. On 13th October 2023, the Independent Broadcasting Authority cautioned Hot FM radio station over their interview of Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, a Zambian academic, for not challenging his sentiments on tribal discrimination in the public service,” said Kasonde.
“On 18th October 2023, a day when the nation was supposed to be fasting, praying, reflecting and reconciling, law enforcement agents in Lusaka thwarted a planned protest against the rising cost of living. On 25th October 2023, the Zambia Police Service forced their way into the home of Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo in a bid to arrest him despite him urging the police to wait for his lawyers to arrive. Previously, around the first week of September 2023, Mr Tembo had been arrested and detained by the Police Service for “hate speech” for six days in violation of his right to be brought before a court of law within 48 hours. These examples are but a few that show a shrinking of the civic space in Zambia”.
In response to a press query regarding the concerns which the CSOs raised, Ambassador Gonzales highlighted the importance of having an active civil society and political opposition in a democracy.
“Over the past two years, Zambia’s emerging democracy has been one of the country’s biggest international assets. However, the United States is concerned about recent actions by Zambian authorities that have infringed upon the democratic rights of the Zambian people. In any democratic system, it is important to have an active civil society and political opposition not only supporting progress achieved by the government, but also highlighting where governments fall short or are not meeting public needs or expectations. Such dissent IS loyalty and patriotism as it provides key incentives to drive those in leadership to course correct,” Ambassador Gonzales stated.
He observed that recent actions appeared to bias the application of the rule of law in favour of the governing party and against dissenting voices.
“When opposition leaders are harassed, radio stations are questioned for content on their shows, and citizens are prevented from freely assembling, democracy suffers. I am concerned about recent actions that appear to bias the application of the rule of law in favor of the governing party and against dissenting voices. The public made clear that such actions were unacceptable under the previous government and they remain unacceptable under the current government. Indeed, when the Zambian people overwhelmingly elected President Hichilema in August 2021, it was in large part a rejection of these practices and inspired by commitments by the then-opposition that, if elected, they would not stand for these anti-democratic practices,” stated Ambassador Gonzales.
“In the absence of clear statements by the government and accountability measures for those responsible for repressive acts, it is understandable that the public could question if the government condones such conduct or may even be directing it. We understand that is not the intent of this Administration, but actions speak louder than words. When actions require the approval of authorities in power, by definition, they stop being rights and freedoms.
The United States urges the government and police to strengthen their protection, and enforcement, of full rights and freedoms for all people
Mr Ambassador, maintaining Law and order, especially when faced with Terrorists, needs an upgrade in the amount of force to use.
The warning shots our police used cannot be compared to the brazen genocide Israel is committing against the Palestinians in the name of Hamas eradication!
Lawless Hooligans called cadres is our Hamas version in Zambia!
If we use a “Softly Soft” approach in containing criminal elements, they will overrun our institutions and the wicked will be in charge again!
We can’t go back to those dark days even if Mealie meal hits K1,000 per 25kg bag! It would be suicide going back to those days!
So Boma should not fear to do their job just because a few criminals want to bring back Lawlessness to our streets!
Lawless Hooligans need to be governed with an Iron Fist!
UPND is too soft, incoherent and disorganized! I fear they will give it away to the Lawless ones because of their ineptitude!
Mr. Ambassador, i thank you for your concern but you should know that situations are not always the same. Maintaining law and order does not amount to infringing people’s rights unless you mean that fighting and causing mayhem are human rights. Your country USA is the best example, if you had known the intention those Trump supporters had and the damage they were going to cause at Capitol Hill, I don’t think you could have let them even to move an inch to come anywhere near the Capitol Hill in the name of human rights. Maybe human rights have types and if you are telling us that what happened in your country and in Brazil are human rights, then I am sorry, we don’t need that type of human rights, they can’t add any value to our democracy. We actually thank the police for their alertness and vigilance, had they allowed the two factions to meet that day, they could have badly fought maiming and killing each other. Then in the end, people could blamed the same police you are condemning now. It’s better to prevent blood bath than allowing it, the government is doing the right and there is nothing to be concerned about. I just urge the police to continue with their good work, we want peace in our country, lawlessness and chaos have no place in Zambia, we have forgotten about the panga and machete days and we don’t want to go back to them.
Bwana Gonzales
1. The Police were compelled to act in the manner they did because Sean Tembo refused to comply with a Police directive. Sean Tembo and Mwamba basically resisted arrest. Even in your America, have we not seem brutal and sometimes fatal take downs when accused persons resist to follow Police orders or arrest?
Please stop trying to lecture us when you fail in your own country to uphold the same standard.
What you dont realise Mr. Gonzales is the literacy levels and the sepisibility of our society to turn violent and unmanageable by the diatribe that these individuals spew. Yes, we all have rights. But they do not have the right to insite the public with lies.
Its in our penal code, and when you break the law the courts are engaged to apply that law. And the process begins with arrest. Hiding behind lawyers does not mean you can NOT be arrested. The arrest still has to take place. Today yoy speak up for Politicans who like Trump believe they are above the law. Then what do you suggest is democractic about that? Isnt that what you have often spoken against?
These CSOs make assertions without facts. The Police issued the Permit that one PF faction applied for. That faction in the Police’s assessment show reasonableness in their intent. Whether that is prejudice is subjective and we can not know. But to place labels as to ones assessment is too unfair. More so when you as an outsider is not preview to our naunces.
Mr. Gonzales, from the permit to the protection of PF HQ. The Police in their conduct have acted in a manner that I see as Professional given the outcry that we as citizens made during the PF era.
As for the Speaker, the Courts and the Registrar of Societies; I find the outcry as shallow. We cried about and you as a donor country spoke about strengthening institutions. When the leaders of these institutions take a position. Question the rationale instead of name calling and speculative assertions. You have the capability Mr. Ambassador and you are surrounded with the resources. Speak with facts if you are going to raise an issue. Dont reply on innuendo and wild allegations.
The courts made a ruling, and the matter will be heard as regards the injunction. The Registrar of Societies and ECL has tried to deal with the internal issues of PF. They collected monies from individuals seeking elective office. Why then are the goal posts being changed? There was a fight that almost broke out at ECLs home among the PF leaders. Are these offices personal or they are merely stewards to their members?
The Anti-Corruption is following up on allegation and has pursued persons who are suspected of being involved in criminal activities. Is that not part of the efforts that bring good goverance and rid our society of corrupt practices that stiffle your government’s efford in the provision of aid that should reach the most vulnerable of society to whom aid is really directed at. Yes, on some issues we are struggling as your citizens have been speaking out about inflation or certain legislators having speaking up against social security. We have our own seeking to critic givernment’s policy on NPSA or the price of fuel and fuel policy.
As our instutions and society is still struggling with Instutional vulneralbility, we also struggle with a society that struggles with productivity and sustainability. In short, we are still at the agriarian stage of industrial development that your part of world has dealt with, and are therefore susepible to the whims of political ideaologies that will made it difficult service delivery, tax expansion, productive growth and social safety net provision for our citizens.
From one Party to Socialist driven agenda to a mutli party to market driven economy; we are still grapping with what this really should be 20 years or so after the change was brought in.
Many of our leaders want to take us back to what was when we changed because that didnt work. They parot policies that are unsustainable and name call all day. Will that solve the problems of the rural Zambians that struggles with fertilizer prices and is unaffected by the mealie meal price? We all face inflation but we all dont make it an issue to cause the country to grind to a halt to a point that givernment will be upsurpted as some Political leader suggest or push for. Why really want to use a vulnerable moment to get into givernment and pilfer the treasury. They have not real interest to serve the Zambian people. There personal tract records prove this.
Yes, you dont want to sound the “puppet” lable the Opposition leaders have given you. The same PF ran to you to intervene so that court processes can be stalled. But lets be honest. Even in America, Trump a former President is facing several Civil and possibly criminal with his son testifying yesterday and the coming week. Does that mean the DOJ officials or DA are Political? Does that mean the democratic space in America is shrinking cause the Jan6th accused persons have been jailed and the issue points to Trump?
I would suggest you take the tone of your British counter part. Objective and tampered in your tone. We dont say, you can not speak out. But let it be objective with fact. Than relying on emotional outbursts that so called CSO made on this issue based on allusions, conjucture and warped personal perceptions of what they think is happening. As in all their statements I dont see facts.