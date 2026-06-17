We’re doing things differently that’s why you haven’t seen me at rallies- Harry Kalaba

Some may think he has been subdued by the rising popularity of

Tonse PF-Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian

Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu, but he says no.

Citizens First CF and Orange Alliance presidential candidate

Harry Kalaba says he is in this election to win it.

“I think so far you have not seen me have any rallies. You have

not seen me doing any loud activities because we are learning

our lessons, what we did in 2021.

“We have now taken a different approach towards our campaigns.

We are doing chitente type of politics, where we need to ensure

that this year we should not just participate in elections, we

should win these elections,” said

“We fielded over 700 councillors, we only got two. So we have

said we can’t continue on that trajectory. So we will ensure

that we don’t play to the gallery,” he added.

Kalaba told Radio Christian Voice that his team is on the

ground and not leaving anything to chance in as far as winning

the forthcoming general election set for August 13 is

concerned.

Kalaba says Zambians are clamouring for real change that come

along with real solutions to their problems, hence he is

presenting himself as the Messiah.

He says he was billed to hold a rally, but had to cancel it

following the death of Paramount Chief Mpezeni recently.

Speaking about alliances, Kalaba says the biggest alliance is

Zambians themselves, adding that he is banking on that fact as

well.

He calls for unity:

“Regardless of where we come from, which tribe we call home, or

what burdens we carry today, Zambia’s future remains full of

promise.

“As the 13th of August steadily approaches, let us choose love

over division, peace over confusion, and unity over hate

speech.

“As Citizens First has always stood for, we refuse to stoop to

the level of insults, name calling, or cheap theatrics.

Instead, we remain committed to addressing the real issues

affecting the people of this country and presenting meaningful

solutions that put citizens first.

“Because we understand that this country’s greatest strength is

not found in pulling itself apart, but in unity through

diversity. A nation can only move forward when its people stand

together with a shared purpose and vision for a better

tomorrow.

“At the end of the day, we only have one Zambia, and it belongs

to all of us.”

The rise of Mundubile and Zulu has seemingly overshadowed the

other contestants the likes of Kelvin Bwalya Fube, Fred

M’membe, Chanda Katotobwe among others.

The forthcoming general election is slowly setting the tone of

a two horse race between, President Hakainde Hichilema and

Mundubile.