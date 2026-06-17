We’re doing things differently that’s why you haven’t seen me at rallies- Harry Kalaba

Some may think he has been subdued by the rising popularity of
Tonse PF-Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian
Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu, but he says no.
Citizens First CF and Orange Alliance presidential candidate
Harry Kalaba says he is in this election to win it.
“I think so far you have not seen me have any rallies. You have
not seen me doing any loud activities because we are learning
our lessons, what we did in 2021.
“We have now taken a different approach towards our campaigns.
We are doing chitente type of politics, where we need to ensure
that this year we should not just participate in elections, we
should win these elections,” said
“We fielded over 700 councillors, we only got two. So we have
said we can’t continue on that trajectory. So we will ensure
that we don’t play to the gallery,” he added.
Kalaba told Radio Christian Voice that his team is on the
ground and not leaving anything to chance in as far as winning
the forthcoming general election set for August 13 is
concerned.
Kalaba says Zambians are clamouring for real change that come
along with real solutions to their problems, hence he is
presenting himself as the Messiah.
He says he was billed to hold a rally, but had to cancel it
following the death of Paramount Chief Mpezeni recently.
Speaking about alliances, Kalaba says the biggest alliance is
Zambians themselves, adding that he is banking on that fact as
well.
He calls for unity:
“Regardless of where we come from, which tribe we call home, or
what burdens we carry today, Zambia’s future remains full of
promise.
“As the 13th of August steadily approaches, let us choose love
over division, peace over confusion, and unity over hate
speech.
“As Citizens First has always stood for, we refuse to stoop to
the level of insults, name calling, or cheap theatrics.
Instead, we remain committed to addressing the real issues
affecting the people of this country and presenting meaningful
solutions that put citizens first.
“Because we understand that this country’s greatest strength is
not found in pulling itself apart, but in unity through
diversity. A nation can only move forward when its people stand
together with a shared purpose and vision for a better
tomorrow.
“At the end of the day, we only have one Zambia, and it belongs
to all of us.”
The rise of Mundubile and Zulu has seemingly overshadowed the
other contestants the likes of Kelvin Bwalya Fube, Fred
M’membe, Chanda Katotobwe among others.
The forthcoming general election is slowly setting the tone of
a two horse race between, President Hakainde Hichilema and
Mundubile.