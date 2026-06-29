We’re ex-Ministers, we understand governance unlike Hichilema, says Makebi Zulu

We’re ex-Ministers, we understand governance unlike Hichilema, says Makebi

NATIONAL Reconciliation Party for Unity and Progress (NRPUP) presidential candidate Brian Mundubile’s running mate Makebi Zulu says he and Mundubile understand governance having been Provincial Ministers before.

And Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema is focused on impressing the world, forgetting the poor suffering Zambians.

Zulu said that, as former provincial ministers for Eastern and Northern Provinces respectively, he and Mundubile had a better understanding of governance.

“Being a former Minister for Eastern Province and the President being the former provincial minister Northern Province, we understand governance unlike President Hichilema who is from the corporate world. It took some time for him to understand [governance],” Zulu said.

Zulu further claimed that President Hichilema had taken time to fully understand the demands of governing the country.

Speaking on Yusuf Radio this morning, NRPUP Presidential running mate Makebi Zulu said it was pointless to keep large amounts of money in reserves merely to stabilise the dollar while many Zambians were struggling, financially.

Zulu argued that the failure to pay some contractors meant there was less money circulating among citizens.

He also accused the UPND government of misleading Zambians on a number of issues.

Mundubile, who is also Tonse Pamodzi Alliance president said the UPND government’s focus appears to be on gaining international recognition for the performance of the Kwacha and maintaining high foreign reserves, while many ordinary citizens face economic hardships.

He criticised the government for boasting about having over US$6.5 billion in foreign reserves when some contractors have allegedly not been paid for work done.

“President Hakainde Hichilema’s focus is to gain international accolades that the Kwacha is doing well,” said Mundubile.

“For us,” he continues, “our focus is the people of Zambia. We want to ensure that farmers receive farming inputs on time and that contractors are paid promptly.”

Mundubile said during his tenure as Northern Province Minister, the Province experienced significant development, including the construction of hospitals and schools.

He assures that, once elected into office, his government will prioritise the welfare of Zambians rather than seeking international accolades while citizens continue to struggle.

© TV Yatu | Noel Iyombwa | June 29, 2026.