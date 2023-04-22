WE’RE TRULY NOW IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE….. DECLARES A NAPSA PARTIAL ACCESS BENEFICIARY

Authored By Mupishi Jones

Yesterday, I was visited by a group of four teachers.They all looked excited.Before I could finish greeting them, one of them said, Mr Mupishi,we know your articles have a relatively wide coverage.We are here to request you to convey our message to the Zambian people at large,that, indeed we’re now in the champions league!

One of the teachers,a history teacher narrated that what President Hakainde Hichilema is doing has never happened before in this country and therefore,we cannot say we’re back but we’re now in the champions league!

He said it was unprecedented that a sitting government,full of bitter political opponents, can come up with national programs that would benefit every citizen regardless of his or her political affiliation!

He said KK and his UNIP were biased towards UNIP supporters.He went on to say UNIP had violent youths called “vigilantes”.

The history teacher told us that those who were opposing UNIP,were regarded as “traitors” and “ba kachepa” whom time and again vigilantes would lift them by air towards meeting their fate.

The history teacher lectured us that opposing UNIP and KK then was treason and many of such people died in the process.He told us to read the history of Adamson Mushala,Musakanya,Kapwepwe,Nkumbula,Miyanda and others to understand how lethal UNIP was towards it’s opponents.

Our lecture took us through the “chwela days of the blues… the MMD.He reminded us that members of the fallen UNIP suffered at the hands of newly elected MMD members.

He told us that persecution of UNIP members led to deaths,force deportation of UNIP Stewart’s and eventually declaring KK stateless and subsequent arrest. He said equally during the MMD, distribution of national resources was skewed towards MMD supporters.

Our lecturer said there came a political party that perfected the art of political hooliganism, the art of distributing national resources based on their political party’s preferences, the art of syphoning national resources through dubious government contracts, the art of packing the civil service positions with their political party cadres…. the mighty Patriotic Front party! Upon ascending into power, never had this country witnessed such kind of political vegeance against the former ruling party members.

MMD as a political party was stripped off it’s assets, it’s vehicles seized and parked to be vandalized at police stations across the country.Many members fled the country in fear.

He said during the PF regime, everything was starting and ending with the PF.To join the civil service, one has to be a member or pretend to be a member of the PF or know someone from the PF..To get a place in a government school, one needed PF connections.

To get a government contract, one needed to know someone from PF Secretariat.To trade within CBDs one needed the support of the “commander”.