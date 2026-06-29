We’ve been through loadsheddding, hunger and broken promises, don’t add reserves to the lies – Sakwiba Sikota

We’ve been through loadsheddding, hunger and broken promises, don’t add reserves to the lies – Saki



Woza/Tonse/Pamodzi chairperson Sakwiba Sikota has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to grow real reserves by stopping corruption in his government, collect fair mining taxes, keep dollars more copper and dollars in the Bank of Zambia and stop waste





“And put your people first during this ‘permanent emergency of hunger and poor living conditions’, use reserves to stabilize prices, not speeches,” stated Sikota. “As citizens, we have been through load shedding, hunger, and broken promises on farming inputs. Do not add national reserves as another lie to that list.”





He urged President Hichilema to stop pretending like all was well, saying ‘reserve tricks’ will not work because youths remain jobless and households live on less than a dollar per day.





“Listening to President Hakainde Hichilema speaking to citizens during his official launch of a national campaign sends a wrong signal with empty speeches apart from boasting with hunger for things his government has not done to improve the lives of many Zambian people, we have suffered enough and it is time for UPND and president HH to go come 13 August 2026,” Sikota stated. “For the past 5 years, we have lived through difficult conditions with load shedding that killed our businesses, hunger that emptied our kitchens and farming inputs that arrived late, in very few quantities, or no inputs at all.”





He stated that under the UPND administration, it was very clear that only imvestors, UPND cadres and a few connected business people to UPND have been supported and are the ones speaking more louder and continue to neglect the needs of the Citizens.





“We can’t eat speeches and salt Sana where there is no food.



“Under president HH, we have not witnessed real infrastructure drive to boost production and grow the economy. There are no good roads, no factories





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/weve-been-through-loadsheddding-hunger-and-broken-promises-dont-add-reserves-to-the-lies-saki/