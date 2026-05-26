What we know about Senegal’s new prime minister, Ahmadou Al Aminou Mohamed Lo:



Ahmadou Alhaminou Mohamed Lo, sixty years old, a Senegalese national, has been appointed Prime Minister. An economist by training, specializing in macroeconomics, banking regulation, financial markets, and Islamic finance, he has been a member of the government since April 2024 and is one of the architects of the new governance.





He graduated from the Prytanée Militaire de Saint-Louis in 1985, earning a scientific baccalaureate with honors as valedictorian. He continued his studies at Cheikh Anta Diop University, where he obtained a master’s degree in economics, following a diploma in banking techniques from the West African Center for Banking Studies and Training in Dakar. He furthered his education in 2023 with an Executive Master’s in Islamic Finance from INCEIF University in Kuala Lumpur.





The majority of his career was spent at the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), which he joined in 1987 and where he steadily rose through the ranks. Head of the Treasury Department, then Head of Market Operations, he subsequently became Director of Market Operations, Director of Banking Activities and Financing of Economies, and Director General of Organization and Information System





Appointed National Director for Senegal in December 2016, a position he combined with that of Advisor to the Governor from May 2021, he joined the General Secretariat of the Institution at its headquarters in Dakar in February 2024.



During the past decade at the BCEAO, he assisted the State of Senegal with its Eurobond issuances on international financial markets, its dealings with Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund under the ISPE and ICPE programs.





He oversees the structuring of relationships between local banks and foreign investors in the development of oil and gas operations. He also coordinates the BCEAO-Islamic Development Bank working group on promoting Islamic finance within the WAEMU, participates in the development of the roadmap for the ECOWAS single currency, and contributes to the restructuring plan for the Senegalese banking system in the 1990s.





He also represents the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the WAEMU Deposit Guarantee and Resolution Fund and sits on the Board of the Union’s Pension Fund for Senior Staff. He speaks and writes French and English, and reads Arabic.





Appointed to the Government on April 5, 2024, upon the formation of the new government following the transition, he became its Minister Secretary General. For just over a year, he served as the administrative linchpin of the Council of Ministers, coordinating interministerial action and ensuring the coherence and monitoring of presidential decisions. In this capacity, he oversaw the operational launch of the new governance structure, within an unprecedented framework of strategic restructuring.





On April 30, 2025, the President of the Republic appointed him Minister of State, Minister to the Presidency, responsible for monitoring, steering, and evaluating the “Senegal 2050” National Transformation Agenda. He became its operational lead, responsible for its implementation schedule, the technical decisions it called for, and the measurement of its results across all public policy.





By appointing him Prime Minister, the President of the Republic entrusts the executive branch to a senior civil servant well-versed in monetary and financial matters, who has been at the heart of the government since the beginning of the new era, and who is already responsible, within the Presidency, for the operational implementation of the National Transformation Agenda.