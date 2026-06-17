WHEN A GOVERNMENT PERFORMS WELL, IT DESERVES ACKNOWLEDGEMENT – BISHOP GEORGE LUNGU

WHEN A GOVERNMENT PERFORMS WELL, IT DESERVES ACKNOWLEDGEMENT – BISHOP LUNGU



By Oster Chali Halutaka



Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata, George Lungu, has commended the UPND government for a number of achievements, saying that good performance should be recognised.





The Bishop praised the free education policy, noting that many children from vulnerable families who could not afford school are now attending classes and looking smart in their uniforms, giving them hope for a better future





He also hailed the expansion of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), saying it has empowered constituencies to determine and fund development projects that best address the priorities of their local communities.





Bishop Lungu further cited Zambia’s debt restructuring as a significant achievement that has helped stabilise the country’s economic outlook.





In summing up his remarks, Bishop Lungu said the government under President Hakainde Hichilema has performed well in several key areas and, based on its record, deserves another opportunity to continue implementing its development agenda.