When Africa Ruled the World: A look at 4 powerful empires that changed history

Centuries before European nations exerted imperial rule across the globe, the Moors—people from powerful North African civilizations—held a stronghold over much of Europe, introducing civilization and culture to a largely undeveloped region.

Although Africa is often overlooked in historical narratives, with the focus typically on European, Asian, or Middle Eastern empires, the continent’s influence on world history is profound and multifaceted. Africa boasts a rich and complex history, marked by the rise of powerful empires that shaped its destiny and left a lasting impact on the world. This was when Africa ruled the world.

Let’s journey through time and uncover the stories of some of these great African empires.

The Moors

During the Middle Ages, the Moors significantly influenced the Iberian Peninsula, which is now modern-day Spain and Portugal. Their rule in the region spanned from the early 8th century to the late 15th century, a period characterized by both conflict and cultural flourishing.

The Moors established the Umayyad Caliphate of Córdoba, which became one of the most advanced and culturally vibrant centers of the medieval world. This era, often referred to as Al-Andalus, reached its peak in the 10th century under Abd al-Rahman III. He declared himself caliph and established Córdoba as a major center of learning, culture, and political power.

Al-Andalus was renowned for its achievements in science, medicine, philosophy, and architecture. The Great Mosque of Córdoba, the Alhambra Palace in Granada, and other architectural marvels from this period reflect the high level of cultural and artistic development.

However, the unity of the Moors and Muslim rule in the Iberian Peninsula began to fragment over time. The Reconquista, a series of military campaigns by Christian kingdoms to reclaim territory, intensified. By the late 15th century, Muslim presence in the Iberian Peninsula was confined to the Emirate of Granada, the last remaining Muslim state.

The Moors ruled parts of the Iberian Peninsula from 711 to 1492. Their influence is still evident in the rich architectural and cultural legacy they left behind, making their historical impact a notable chapter in European and world history.

Ancient Egypt

Among the earliest and most influential African civilizations was Ancient Egypt, whose history spans from around 3100 B.C. to 30 B.C. Egypt’s contributions to global culture, science, and architecture are legendary. The construction of the pyramids, the development of writing systems like hieroglyphics, and advances in medicine and mathematics are a testament to its sophisticated society.

Egyptian influence extended beyond Africa. Its trade networks reached into the Near East and Mediterranean, and its cultural and technological innovations significantly impacted neighboring regions. The civilization’s art, religion, and governance left an enduring legacy that continues to be studied and admired.

The Kingdom of Kush

South of Egypt, in what is now Sudan, lay the Kingdom of Kush, which rose to prominence during the early first millennium B.C. The Kushites not only traded with Egypt but also conquered it. During the 25th Dynasty, known as the “Kushite Dynasty,” rulers like Piye and Taharqa governed Egypt, blending African and Egyptian cultures.

The Kingdom of Kush’s influence was marked by its military prowess and its rich contributions to art and architecture. Kush’s impact on the region was significant, shaping the cultural and political landscape of Northeast Africa.

The Mali Empire

The Mali Empire flourished from the 13th to the 16th centuries and stands as another monumental African civilization. Under the rule of Mansa Musa, the empire became one of the wealthiest and most influential in the world. Mansa Musa’s legendary pilgrimage to Mecca in 1324 showcased the empire’s immense wealth and facilitated extensive trade networks connecting West Africa with the Middle East and Europe.

Mali’s influence extended through its control over key trade routes and its rich cultural and intellectual life. The city of Timbuktu, in particular, was a center of learning and culture, housing one of the largest collections of manuscripts in the medieval world and attracting scholars and traders from across the globe.

Broader Impact and Global Interactions

The decline of many African empires coincided with the onset of European colonialism. The Scramble for Africa, which occurred in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, resulted in the loss of sovereignty for many African states.

However, Africa’s contributions are crucial to understanding the development of human societies. The continent’s influence was felt through trade, cultural exchange, and the spread of innovations across continents.

While no single African empire dominated the globe, the achievements of these civilizations were profound, shaping the course of global history and leaving an enduring legacy that continues to be celebrated and studied today.