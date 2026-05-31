WHEN POLITICIANS TRY TO SPEAK FOR THE CREATOR



Zambia is one of the most religious nations on earth. Millions of our people pray. Millions believe in the Almighty Creator of Heaven and Earth. Millions place their hope in a Higher Power, yet one lesson from our history remains largely unlearned, i.e, the Almighty Creator does not belong to any political party or religious group.





There was a time when many believed Michael Sata would never become President. There was a time when some declared with great confidence that Hakainde Hichilema would never become President. There was a time when political campaigns descended into tribal labels, religious accusations and the dangerous habit of deciding who was acceptable to lead Zambia based on where they came from, what language they spoke, or what names they were called, but history has a way of humbling human certainty.





Again and again, Zambia has witnessed the collapse of political prophecies. Again and again, we have seen that the destiny of nations is not determined by insults, propaganda, slogans, tribal mobilisation or the size of the Bible carried at a rally. Leadership ultimately emerges through a combination of the will of the people and the mysterious workings of Divine Providence.





Perhaps the lesson for our generation is this, let us stop recruiting our Heavenly Father into our political battles. Let us stop presenting ourselves as the exclusive custodians of faith while sowing division among fellow citizens. Let us stop teaching our children that some tribes are born to rule while others are born to follow.





The Almighty Father who created Zambia did not create Bembas, Tongas, Lozis, Ngonis, Lalas, Kaondes and many others so that they could spend generations distrusting one another. He created one nation and entrusted it to all of us.





The future of Zambia will not be built by those who pontificate about the Almighty while practising division. It will be built by citizens who understand that faith must produce humility, that prayer must produce character, and that national development requires more than declarations, it requires work.





The first worker was the Almighty Creator Himself. According to Scripture, He laboured for six days before resting on the seventh. Nations are not built from comfort. They are built through sacrifice, discipline, productivity and unity of purpose.





May Zambia never again be divided in the name of tribe. May Zambia never again be manipulated in the name of religion and may we always remember that no politician is bigger than the nation, and no human being has the power to veto what the Almighty King over kings of kings has ordained for a people.



ONE ZAMBIA. ONE NATION. 🇿🇲



Saviour Chishimba

President,

United Progressive People (UPP)