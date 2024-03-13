WHEN THE PEOPLE SHALL REALISE TOO LITTLE TOO LATE ZICRON (MARK) SIMUUWE IS A NARCISSISTIC CON ARTIST- Kasebamashila Kaseba

By Kasebamashila Kaseba

WHEN THE PEOPLE SHALL REALISE TOO LITTLE TOO LATE ZICRON (MARK) SIMUUWE IS A NARCISSISTIC CON ARTIST

1. Without written letters of appointments as UPND Consultant or Prime TV News Analyst.

2. Without written job descriptions or conditions of service either at UPND or Prime TV.

3. Without written contracts either at UPND or Prime TV.

4. Without submission to LAZ for his claim of being a lawyer or IBA for journalism professional ethics for claims and practice of journalism.

5. In the end, even rampaging “on his own” without fitting into either determines or steals or corrupts (out) his pay or salary for services he is not employed for and not salaried for, in the first place.

That is how he also loosely lived off UNZA radio until he was “fired”.

And yet the Constitution and the laws are about writing.

In Bantu Botatwe Languages is a saying, “matako a mwensu alakalikwa” (a visitor’s buttocks should be settled by the host)