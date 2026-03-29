When we retake government in august acts of political cowardice will not be entertained- Makebi Zulu

Makebi Zulu Wrote;



Fellow Citizens



What we experienced at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday, being stopped from travelling, was extremely unfortunate.

The fact that we have heeded the people’s call for us to participate in the politics and leadership of our country is by no means an indication that we have forfeited our rights and freedoms to those in government.





It is extremely absurd that we should be expected to inform the government whenever we wish to travel outside our country, whatever engagements we may have.

There is no law that demands that we notify politicians in government of our intention to travel and the purpose thereof.





In the New Zambia, we shall begin to build on 13th August this year, when we retake government, such acts of political cowardice will not be entertained.



Makebi For President – 2026

MZ 8

#NYUUUUUUU