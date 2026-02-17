White Man Allegedly Killed His Black Neighbor Because He Thought He Was a ‘Terrorist’

Dominic Nosacek, who is from Wisconsin, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed his Black neighbor, Angelo Nelson, because he believed he was a “terrorist.” He later returned home to do his taxes before turning himself in to the authorities.

The victim was found dead in the hallway of their Milwaukee apartment building on February 2. He suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. Nelson’s family said he was on his way to do laundry and had just started a new job that day.

According to Atlanta Black Star, court documents stated that Nosacek, 31, walked into a Department of Homeland Security office the same day and told a security guard, “I just killed a militia, I shot him in the head.” He told investigators that he thought his neighbors were “militia men” harassing or blackmailing him.

Nosacek also told police he saw Nelson standing in the hallway and believed he was waiting to attack him, so he shot him even though Nelson wasn’t armed and they never spoke. Investigators noted that Nosacek has a history of psychosis, depression, and previous domestic violence incidents.

Family and friends remembered Nelson, who just recently turned 50 years old, as “funny” and a “people person.” His best friend, D’Juan Hill, said, “It was someone’s own personal mental stability that took my friend from me. I want the world to know about Angelo Nelson.”

A GoFundMe was launched to help the family with funeral costs. It has so far raised over $6,000.

Nosacek remains in custody with bail set at $251,000 while facing first-degree intentional homicide and bail-jumping charges from a previous case.