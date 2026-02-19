White Man Who Shot His Black Wife 15 Times Because He Thought She Was Cheating Gets 50 Years in Prison

Brandon Dickerson, a 30-year-old white husband from Bryan, Texas, who killed his 23-year-old African American wife, Alexis Walls, in a jealous rage, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. The shooting happened in their home while their toddler was inside.

Dickerson admitted he shot his common-law wife, Walls, because he convinced himself that she was cheating. The shooting took place last February just after midnight. Court documents say he fired 15 times and then called 911 to confess, according to KBTX.

Their 18-month-old son, who has autism, was at home during the attack but was unharmed. After Walls’ death, the child went to live with her parents, who had stepped in to care for him.

Walls’ family remembered her as “friendly, kind, and thoughtful.” The DA’s office said, “Her family affectionately referred to her as a ‘hurricane.’ Alexis never met a stranger. She welcomed everyone she met with open arms. She was bubbly and talkative. For her family, she was a ball of joy. For her friends, she was a listening ear. For her young son, Zaylen, she was everything.”

Dickerson pleaded guilty to murder and faced the maximum sentence. His lawyers said he is remorseful and accepts full responsibility for his actions. They also praised the District Attorney’s Office for its professionalism throughout the case.