Who among the opposition candidates will protect the US$6.7 billion that HH has built up and kept at the Bank of Zambia over the last four years?- DORA SILIYA

DORA SILIYA’S SIMPLE QUESTION NEEDS AN ANSWER



By Oster Chali Halutaka



Former Minister Dora Siliya has asked a very simple but important question:



Who among the opposition candidates will protect the US$6.7 billion that President Hakainde Hichilema has built up and kept at the Bank of Zambia over the last four years?





These foreign reserves are Zambia’s savings in US dollars and other foreign currencies. They are kept by the Bank of Zambia and are used to help keep the Kwacha stable, pay for important imports like fuel and medicines, and protect the country during difficult times.





Building such savings takes years of discipline, but they can easily disappear through corruption, reckless spending and too much borrowing.





When President Hakainde Hichilema came into office in 2021, Zambia was heavily indebted and confidence in the economy was low. Today, the country’s foreign reserves have grown to US$6.7 billion.





So Dora Siliya’s question deserves a clear answer. If government changes this August, who will protect these hard-earned savings? Will they grow them even further?



And are not some of the leading opposition figures today the same people who were part of the PF government when Zambia’s debt increased and the country’s finances deteriorated?





Zambians must think carefully. It is easy to destroy what has been built, but much harder to build it again.