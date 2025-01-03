Who Is Vybz Kartel’s Fiancée? Everything To Know About Sidem Ozturk

With Vybz Kartel back home, there have been several questions surrounding his next moves. We know that he got engaged from behind bars, popping the question to Sidem Öztürk, a 32-year-old woman with an impressive academic background. Since the two began dating, Öztürk has been behind the scenes, helping Kartel with his social media, uplifting his spirits, and holding him down personally and professionally. However, there have been plenty of questions surrounding who she is.

Sidem Öztürk, a 32-year-old woman of Kurdish descent, was born in Turkey. She moved to the UK at a young age and has lived in London for over 29 years. Öztürk pursued her education in psychology, sociology, and philosophy and reportedly worked as a social worker with vulnerable adults and children, according to Fox 5 News.

Öztürk’s relationship with Vybz Kartel began in an unconventional manner. While she’s been a fan of his music, the two began corresponding in 2015. However, they finally met in 2019 once she traveled to Jamaica. The relationship blossomed, and eventually, he popped the question. “How it happened was. we were just calling each other ‘hubby’ and ‘wifey” and he was like, ‘We’re heading toward marriage so you calling me hubby, or me calling you wifey is not serious enough. So you’re my fiancée, we’re going to get married,’” she said.

A mi baby dat 🥰 pic.twitter.com/kjxwGeigGr — Vybz Kartel (@Vybz_Official) January 9, 2024

The couple’s relationship has faced significant challenges due to Kartel’s imprisonment, though that’s clearly changed now that he’s been released. She explained how they weren’t able to have any physical contact when she visited him as a barrier separated them.

“Well, there’s glass between us so we don’t get to touch each other. We just look and talk through some little holes that are in the wood beneath the glass, so it’s not perfect, but we’re making the most of what we can,” she told Lisa Evers. “Oh the man I love, he’s so witty, even when you’re angry or you’re upset about something, he knows how to turn that around, and he can just make you laugh, and make you see the brighter side of things.”

Despite these obstacles, Öztürk remains devoted to Kartel and has even relocated to Jamaica to be closer to him. As he was away, she managed Kartel’s Instagram account and handled various business transactions on his behalf.

Public Attention & Criticism

Öztürk’s engagement with Kartel has attracted both support and criticism from the public. While some fans of Kartel have expressed their approval, others have been harsh and even hateful towards her. Öztürk, however, remains unfazed by the negativity and stays focused on her relationship. She has expressed her belief in the authenticity of their bond and dismissed accusations that their relationship is a publicity stunt. Furthermore, she was the muse for Kartel’s EP, True Religion.

Vybz Kartel and Öztürk can finally be together, now that he’s home. Following a decision by the UK Privy Council, Vybz Kartel was released from custody after his conviction was overturned. Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop of Jamaica’s Court of Appeal and two other judges decided against a retrial. Their decision highlighted procedural issues in Kartel’s original trial.

Immediately after he was freed, he shared videos of himself and Öztürk celebrating his freedom. They’re clearly making up for lost time. No word on when they will be getting married but his release could indicate that it could happen in the near future.