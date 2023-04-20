WHO WAS FAITH MUSONDA IN PF AND HOW IN ZAMBIA DID SHE AMASS WEALTH WHICH IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION AND YET GOVTS ARE SUPPOSED TO APPLY THE SAME LAWS OF THE COUNTRY ? …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

If anyone in PF was in love with the young lady , and abused his power to allow her access to state resources with impunity , such political authority must be exposed for the nation to know what these political pundits did to this great nation .

She was a journalist until she got appointed aa a human resource officer at the ZBS . Such an appointment and recognition must have come with value addition considering that she must have been recommended to serve the people of Zambia by a leadership . How did she in a short time become a successful business young lady ? .

We understand she had very well paying contracts given to her in govt , this was advantaged on very serious govt contracts , it is believed one of the jobs awarded was from the SANO hydro power project in kafue , the wealth should not have attracted investigations if there are no strings attached .

Why is her wealth attached to the PF regime ?, this means she got easy ways through the leadership of the PF party , so she carries the pathogens which relate to plunder of national resources , but how did she manage to get through all these barriers if the leader of PF had no insight of the beautiful lady ?. Who was responsible for her fame and access to huge finances ?.

Many stories are meant for tomorrow because after comfisticating the $57 thousand dollars and ZMK 65 million from her house and another ZMK 117 million , the seizure of three houses that were valued at ZMK 6 million each , we thought it was done , the nation is told there is more behind the curtains , the recent revalations that 14 cars were registered systimatically and in a aerial order without questioning by RATSA meant that the institution that was registering was under very serious instructions .

How many of such young ladies that are still walking to freedom who have not been investigated but have the levels of similar wealth using the same means in the PF party ?, What do people want again to come and do in govt ?, is this republic a show house for every jack to be in and out because zambians don’t exist to see this plunder of resources until a govt is out of power ? .

Zambians should not tolerate this culture of looting resources , even by the venture of a young lady’s beauty was a passport to have access to the treasury under PF , we should never entertain such passive leaderships , they must never claim to serve zambians , they have no shame even after voting them out they seem to have courage of the Hyuna . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY

Zambia’s ANTI-CORRUPTION Commission (ACC) Final Charges Against Faith Musonda

April 16, 2023 /Zambia/ — The Zambia Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has finalized the consolidation of charges against Faith Musonda, a businesswoman who was arrested in June 2022 for allegedly possessing K117 million in cash without a valid source of income. The ACC has charged Musonda with 15 counts of possessing property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The charges against Musonda are as follows:

Count 1: Possession of K117,353,420 cash without a valid source of income

Count 2: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser V8, registration number ALZ 8839, without a valid source of income

Count 3: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Hilux Double Cab, registration number ALZ 8840, without a valid source of income

Count 4: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Mercedes Benz E250, registration number ALZ 8841, without a valid source of income

Count 5: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Range Rover Vogue, registration number ALZ 8842, without a valid source of income

Count 6: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Prado, registration number ALZ 8843, without a valid source of income

Count 7: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, registration number ALZ 8844, without a valid source of income

Count 8: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Harrier, registration number ALZ 8845, without a valid source of income

Count 9: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Hiace, registration number ALZ 8846, without a valid source of income

Count 10: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Granvia, registration number ALZ 8847, without a valid source of income

Count 11: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Premio, registration number ALZ 8848, without a valid source of income

Count 12: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Mark X, registration number ALZ 8849, without a valid source of income

Count 13: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Allion, registration number ALZ 8850, without a valid source of income

Count 14: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Wish, registration number ALZ 8851, without a valid source of income

Count 15: Possession of a motor vehicle, a Toyota Noah, registration number ALZ 8852, without a valid source of income

The ACC has said that it will proceed with the prosecution of Musonda as soon as possible. The case has attracted a lot of public attention, and many people are hoping that the ACC will be able to secure a conviction against Musonda.

Musonda has denied the charges against her, and her lawyers have said that she is innocent. They have also said that the ACC’s investigation into Musonda was politically motivated. She is currently out on bail of K10 million. The case against Musonda is scheduled to be heard in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on May 10, 2023.

The trial of Faith Musonda is expected to be a major test for the Zambian government’s commitment to fighting corruption. If the ACC is able to secure a conviction against Musonda, it will be a major victory in the fight against corruption in Zambia. However, if Musonda is acquitted, it will be a major setback for the government’s anti-corruption efforts.