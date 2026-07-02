Why Are You Taking Us To Campaign In Southern Province, Southern Province Belongs To HH- Mundubile’s Advisor Mutotwe Kafwaya

“Why are you taking us to campaign in Southern Province instead of Lusaka or the Copperbelt, which are our strongholds? They have put Southern Province on our campaign timetable when they know it’s not our stronghold.”— Mutotwe Kafwaya.

Mutotwe Kafwaya, who is advisor to Mundubile and also Chairman for Finance in Tonse Alliance has said Tonse can only campaign on the last day in Lusaka, Copperbelt, and Northern because Southern Province belongs to President Hakainde Hichilema.





This is total segregation. This is clear signal that people of Southern Province do not matter. This are the same people who preach negative about vote partner in a province they don’t want to campaign.





Zambia is one country. A true leader must speak to every region, every town, and every village. Tonse Alliance should consider every part of Zambia to be their strong hold. How can you take development to an area where you feel it belongs to someone? You cannot build a nation by leaving people behind.





If you want to be President for all Zambians, you must campaign in all the provinces not just where you feel you are popular.





Choosing some provinces and rejecting others divides the country. That is not leadership. Colleagues, what do you think about this comment from Tonse….? Comment, like and share widely we expose these tribalists.



My job is to open your eyes.



MR EYE OPENER 👁.