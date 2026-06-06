Why Did A Ukrainian Drone Explode In Romania?



According to reports, the Ukrainian naval drone involved in the explosion at Romania’s Port of Constanța was originally part of a four-drone strike mission targeting Russian naval assets in the Black Sea.





The drone, believed to be a Magura V5-class Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV), reportedly lost navigation and communication capabilities after encountering intense Russian electronic warfare measures. The jamming operation is said to have disrupted both satellite navigation and remote-control links, causing the drone to drift out of its intended operational area.





With no active guidance, the explosive-laden vessel became a drifting object in the Black Sea, carried by currents and wind toward the Romanian coastline. It eventually became lodged near oil-containment barriers close to an oil transfer facility at the Port of Constanța.





Military drones of this type are often equipped with self-destruct mechanisms designed to prevent sensitive technology from falling into enemy hands if control is lost. Reports indicate the system eventually activated, causing the drone to detonate after becoming stranded near the port.





Of the four drones involved in the mission, one exploded at the Romanian port while the remaining three reportedly detonated offshore in the Black Sea.