Why is HH avoiding to fire or reshuffle non performing ministers? The Police IG and these PSs are just vulnerable sacrificial lambs for ‘big sinners’- Chris ZUMANI

Why is HH avoiding to fire or reshuffle non performing ministers? The Police IG and these PSs are just vulnerable sacrificial lambs for ‘big sinners’

By Dr. Chris ZUMANI Zimba

1. When a President fires Police IG with too many PSs at once in this manner, just know that the levels of governance malpractices & ills are too high;

2. Why our president is failing to reshuffle or terminate non performing cabinet ministers is a mystery question for ghosts to answer and not us;

3. From the time he appointed them to date, the ministers of health, agriculture, mines and energy under the New Dawn have done more harm to HH and Zambians than good;

4.How President HH has kept them in his Political Premier League as his trusted policy makers is another illogical miracle and puzzle; maybe they are bathing strong herbs from Madagascar;

5. Generally, there are very few ministers who have helped HH this far; minister of community development, green environment, defence, home affairs, general education, and local government among very few exceptions;

6. Today, more PSs have been sacrificed once more while their non performing ministers are busy enjoying and drinking milky tea at Community House with P1;

7. Although these changes seem good for HH since Zambia is currently so sick in many sectors, it’s difficult to either celebrate or mourn as long as the president does not reorganize his cabinet trustees. A fish starts to rot from the head, and not from the tail;

8. While a PS is the technical head of a ministry, the overall boss of each sector is a cabinet minister. The president is punishing this first born child in the house for the sins of his mother or father;

9. The president is fully aware that it is the big minister who makes the final say on sector matters than these small PSs is targeting and kicking out;

10. So far, our leader is mainly punishing and sacrificing policy implementors (PSs) instead of policy makers (cabinet ministers).

NB: Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Lecturer & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science.