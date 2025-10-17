“Why is Kanye West paying Kim Kardashian $200,000 every month in child support?. $200,000 is way too much.” __ Gilbert Arenas





Take Kanye West for example — he pays Kim Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support. What exactly do those kids need $200,000 for every month? Kim’s a millionaire herself, but somehow Kanye’s the one footing all the bills for their kids. Honestly, our div0rce and child support system is m3ssd up. If things don’t change, a lot of men like me might just think twice before getting married.



___ Gilbert Arena