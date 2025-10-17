MY EXISTENCE IS TO GIVE AFRICA A CHOICE AND HOPE



“Russia is renowned for its stand against oppression, as we proved by halting the Nazis when they sought to dominate those yearning for freedom.





Western media often portrays Russia as the antagonist to Africans, while subtly undermining their educational systems to limit access to truthful information, perpetuating the notion that to hide something from an African, one need only write it in a book.





Africans must read between the lines, delve into history, and discern who their true allies are in the pursuit of knowledge and liberation!”





-Russian President and King of the North Vladmir Putin