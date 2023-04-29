WHY MATERO NEEDS A NEW MP

OF LEADERSHIP IN ZAMBIA.

By David Zyambo.

21st century Leadership in Zambia has been characterized by mediocrity, self-centeredness and greed—mainly driven by individuals whose primary intent is to advance self-interest at the expense of their people.

This is more evident now than ever because the intelligent good, those patriotic citizens with pure intentions invariably link public service to politics, which is ostensibly viewed as a dirty game, forcing them to abjure from getting involved.

I believe Plato said it best, “the price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men”.

I was born in Matero in the early-eighties, and raised by a single mother who worked as a teacher, and would sometimes struggle to make ends meet.

Those that understand the plight of civil servants in Zambia would know that I was not privileged enough to live in a house with running water growing up.

As a kid, my daily errands included going to fetch water using a wheelbarrow laden with twenty litre containers, often pushing the heavy load a considerable distance.

In my preteens, I did what would be deemed child labor in some societies—but those activities were justified by necessity.

With a hundred-to-one shot at success, I learned very early in life that self-education, single-minded determination, heavy-duty resilience and an unwavering faith in God and Country were the only absolute essential elements to making it out of an impoverished society.

I was privileged to make it out of Matero at the dawn of this millennium—went and got an education, picked up some good exposure, and recently returned to Matero after two-and-a-half decades.

What broke my heart upon returning home however, is that the unpleasant part of my history has continued to play out decade after decade—people are struggling with basics like water to this day, and children are still pushing heavy twenty litre containers in wheelbarrows, just as I did in my pre-teens.

And all this is happening under the nose of a Member of Parliament who is so caught up in himself…always on social media self-aggrandizing and being a narcissistic kid 24/7.

Pause for a minute and ask yourself this, what has Miles Sampa done for the people of Matero the two times he’s been MP?

Life has become a long and desolate corridor with no exit sign for the people of Matero today, and I believe the time for change is upon us—to lift our communities out of the depth of despair and lead them towards a hopeful future.

We need to get Miles Sampa and his infantility out of the way now, and have an adult represent us in Parliament.