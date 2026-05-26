“WHY ME” SENTENCED TO 2 YEARS IN PRISON FOR HATE SPEECH



By Nelson Zulu



The Lusaka Magistrates Court has sentenced TikToker Francis Kapwepwe, popularly known as “Why Me”, to two years imprisonment with hard labour for hate speech and expression of hatred against President Hakainde Hichilema, Vice President Mutale Nalumango and residents of Southern province under section 65 of the cybercrimes and cyber security act.





Kapwepwe was convicted after changing his plea last week and admitting guilt to two counts before Principal Resident Magistrate Idah Phiri, after he confirmed facts and evidence presented by the prosecution.





The case arose from videos allegedly posted on his TikTok account, “Why me the lion of the world”, between March and April 2025, in which he was accused of directing hate speech at the Tonga people and residents of Southern province.





Forensic evidence presented in court reportedly linked the content to his social media accounts, while digital experts testified that the videos were authentic and not generated using artificial intelligence.





Before sentencing, Kapwepwe asked for forgiveness from the Head of State, the vice president, Chief Mukuni, residents of Southern province and the Zambian people.In delivering judgment, Magistrate Phiri ordered that the two-year sentences on each count run concurrently from June 2, 2025, citing the potential of the remarks to fuel ethnic division, particularly as they were made close to an election year.



PHOENIX NEWS

In delivering judgment, Magistrate Phiri ordered that the two-year sentences on each count run concurrently from June 2, 2025, citing the potential of the remarks to fuel ethnic division, particularly as they were made close to an election year.



PHOENIX NEWS