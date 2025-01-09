Why medical interns are taking their own lives in Kenya

Atroubling mental health crisis is unfolding in Kenya’s healthcare sector, as young medical professionals grapple with financial hardships, grueling working conditions, and a lack of mental health support. The recent death of Francis Njuki, a 29-year-old trainee pharmacist, has spotlighted the dire circumstances facing many in the profession.

Njuki, an intern at a public hospital in Thika, near Nairobi, took his life last month after battling depression and hallucinations linked to severe sleep deprivation. His uncle, Tirus Njuki, told the BBC that unpaid salaries for four months had exacerbated his mental health struggles. “In his suicide note, he mentioned the salary delays as one of the issues that pushed him to end his life,” the uncle said.

Njuki is one of five medics in Kenya who have died by suicide in the past two months, according to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU). The union cited “work stress, hardships, and a lack of responsive insurance cover” as contributing factors to these tragedies, alongside five additional attempted suicides.

The challenges for interns are multifaceted. They are integral to Kenya’s healthcare system, comprising 30% of doctors in public hospitals and handling extensive workloads under close supervision. Despite their importance, many interns have gone unpaid since August due to what the government describes as financial constraints.

In response to mounting pressure, the government last month released $7.4 million to pay over 1,200 interns. However, many remain dissatisfied, as the government has proposed cutting their monthly salaries from $1,600 to $540. “After six to seven years of study and long hours of work, we are being paid peanuts,” said Dr. Abdi Adow, an intern at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi.

President William Ruto defended the cuts, stating, “We cannot continue to spend money we don’t have.” However, the union insists the 2017 agreement to maintain the $1,600 salary must be honored.

The strain on young doctors extends beyond financial woes. The death of pediatrician Dr. Timothy Riungu last month underscores the physical toll of the profession. Riungu, who worked at Kenyatta National Hospital, collapsed and died at home after a round-the-clock shift. A post-mortem revealed hypoglycemia, compounded by not eating for over 48 hours, as the cause of death.

In September, 27-year-old intern Dr. Desree Moraa Obwogi died by suicide after a grueling 36-hour shift. Her colleagues described a toxic work environment, compounded by financial stress that made it difficult to meet basic needs like rent.

The psychological toll of such conditions is severe. Many young doctors experience “moral injury,” feeling guilty for not being able to save lives due to systemic failures. This, coupled with inadequate training in handling trauma, leaves them vulnerable to mental health challenges.

“A demotivated doctor is a dangerous person to serve you,” said one intern, who noted that the stress of the job often impacts their ability to perform life-saving tasks.

The KMPDU has issued a fresh 21-day strike notice, demanding better pay and working conditions for interns. Meanwhile, young medics have taken to social media under the hashtag #PayMedicalInterns to amplify their concerns.

Health Minister Deborah Barasa acknowledged the crisis, describing the rising suicides as “a stark reminder of the silent struggles” healthcare workers face. She announced plans for “robust workplace mental wellness programs” to support medics, but many question whether these measures will adequately address the systemic issues.

Kenya’s healthcare crisis reflects broader concerns about the prioritization of public health. Without meaningful reform, experts warn that more lives—both of patients and their caregivers—will be at risk.

For the nation’s young doctors, the message is clear: a healthy doctor is essential for a healthy Kenya.