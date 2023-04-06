WHY MILES SAMPA TO LEAD PATRIOTIC FRONT PARTY;

By Patrick Mwansa Phiri

1.Honesty and high level of integrity

Miles Sampa’s integrity and honest elements are not only visible to all but also makes him the most outstanding leader that the Patriotic Front party needs.These two elements placed him above others as he has no corruption scandal to his belt.For rebranding to take place there is need to put someone who has no corruption tag which has become so rampant.

2. Total Control Of Delegation

Magnetic approach of delegating is one of the core responsibilities of a good leader, and many found it too tricky to delegate effectively but Miles Sampa has proved to be iconic leader with pure and spectacular leadership qualities and with the vast experience he acquired from the the Late Michael Sata(mhscriep) and his predecessor Sixth President Edgar Lungu gives him an extra edge to all the PF aspirants .

3. Unique Communication Skills

Miles Sampa’s effective leadership and effective communication skills are intertwined.We all know that the best leaders are skilled communicators who are able to communicate in a variety of ways, from transmitting information to inspiring others to coaching and able to evaluate direct reports regarding wide range of affairs. He is able to listen to, and communicate with, a wide range of people across roles, geographies, social identities, and more.Where many fear to go Miles Sampa will be there to make sure that everyone is part of his Political journey.

4. Introversion (Self-awareness)

While this is a more inwardly focused trait, introversion and humility are paramount for leadership. Hon.Sampa understands himself better and recognizes his own strengths and weaknesses, in this morden erra many political players do not understand their strengths and weaknesses that’s why many are the times they fail to perform to people’s expectations. You should always know how other people view you or how you show up when the duty calls.

5. Gratitude

Being thankful can lead to higher self-esteem, reduced depression and anxiety, and better sleep. Gratitude can even make one to become a better leader. Hon.Sampa knows how to thank the voters and once he hears their cry he is always on their door step to Intervene unlike others who are always self-centered.

6.Sampa’s Learning Agility is a gift that can not be taken away from him.Yea, learning agility is the ability to know what to do when you don’t know what to do. If you’re a “quick study” or are able to excel in unfamiliar circumstances, you might already be learning agile. Remember, not everybody has a quick learning agility but Miles Sampa has prvtthay throughout his Political journey through practice, experience, and effort. After all, great leaders are really great learners.

7.Unmatchable Influence

For some leaders, “influence” feels like a dirty word. But being able to convince people through the influencing tactics of logical, emotional, or cooperative appeals is an important trait of inspiring, effective general populace. Influence is quite different from manipulation, and it needs to be done authentically and transparently. It requires emotional intelligence and trust. Matero Member Of Parliament has what it takes to be called the Influencer of our time.He is like a magnetic to the youths, men and women.His political agile is like a blue Sky with an extra edge to the

medieval political chancers.

8. Magnetic Empathy

His love for people and perennial empathy is correlated with job performance with his critical part of emotional intelligence and leadership effectiveness all round. His leadership is more inclusive and with empathetic behavior towards voters and everyone else.A better performer has always an element of a genius that makes one unique and different from political chancers without a heart for vulnerable voters.

9. Courage to face realities, the way they’re.

It’s hard for many who claim to be leaders and be able to speak up of things go sour.Many can recall when the Chinese mistreated Zambians when Miles Sampa was a mayor Of Lusaka he stood up for the oppressed regardless of who gave the Chinese orders to make Zambians endure spells of pain at the factory.Matero lawmaker voiced out and made the Chinese pay for their deeds despite being suspended for a good cause by the PF regime back then but his stance was well Known. That’s part of the reason courage is a key trait of good leaders. Rather than avoiding problems or allowing conflicts to fester, having courage enables leaders to step up and move things in the right direction. A duty always asks for high levels of psychological safety and strong conversational skills across the organization will foster a coaching culture that supports courage and truth-telling.

10. Respect Is among the leadership components Miles Sampa possesses

Matero Lawmaker is known for treating people with respect on a daily basis and this is also one of the most notable important element. This usually helps him to ease tensions and conflict, create trust, and improve effectiveness among the team members making the team get stronger every second that passes.

The onus is on Patriotic Front party to resurrect the ideals and ideologies of the late Michael Chilufya Sata.(RIP)