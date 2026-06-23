WHY MUNDUBILE’S EDGAR LUNGU AND PF LEADERSHIP STYLE WILL ANGER VOTERS AND A DANGEROUS STATEMENT

WHY MUNDUBILE’S ECL AND PF LEADERSHIP STYLE WILL ANGER VOTERS AND A DANGEROUS STATEMENT

By Dr. Larry Mweetwa



In politics, the choice of a role model is never a trivial matter. As the old African proverb reminds us, “When a man points to the path he admires, he also reveals the destination he seeks.” Citizens therefore have every right to carefully examine the leaders whom presidential aspirants choose to emulate.





ECL and PF presided over a corrupt regime where leaders gifted children 60 vehicles, farms, buy slay queens houses Bene faith, wife to ECL with unexplained over night wealth, stopping UNZA student meal allowance, Caderism, ministers and permanent secretaries appointed from two provinces, allow cadres levy marketeers and pocket money. Is this the leadership Mundubile wants to emulate?





A nation’s future is shaped not merely by promises but by the governing philosophies that inspire those seeking public office. It is for this reason that many Zambians may find it concerning when political leaders invoke past administrations as models for future governance. Leadership is ultimately a matter of judgment, and judgment is often revealed by the examples one chooses to follow.





The late American statesman Harry Truman once observed that “The only thing new in the world is the history you do not know.” History, therefore, is not merely a record of the past; it is a warning system for the future.





If a presidential aspirant openly declares admiration for a previous administration, citizens are entitled to ask important questions. Which aspects of that administration are being admired? Is it the approach to governance? Economic management? Public service delivery? Democratic accountability? Or political culture?





A wise leader studies history to avoid repeating mistakes, not to resurrect them.



Many Zambians remember periods characterized by political tensions, economic hardships, disputes over governance, and public dissatisfaction. Whether one supported or opposed those governments, it cannot be denied that the nation experienced significant challenges which continue to shape public debate today.



The Bible teaches in Proverbs 22:3 that “A prudent man foresees danger and takes precautions.” Similarly, voters must carefully assess whether the leadership models being proposed represent progress or a return to problems they would rather leave behind.





Political leadership should be judged by the ability to unite rather than divide; to build institutions rather than personalities; to strengthen democracy rather than weaken it; and to create opportunities rather than excuses.





The question before voters is therefore not about personalities but about vision. Zambia’s future requires leaders who can answer fundamental questions:



* How will jobs be created?

* How will free education be strengthened?

* How will youth empowerment be accelerated if leaders are against laws such as bill 7 that granted opportunities for youths?

* How will corruption be prevented?

* How will national unity be preserved?

* How will economic growth benefit ordinary citizens?





As another African proverb wisely states, “The eye that looks backward too long may miss the road ahead.”



Zambians deserve a future-focused conversation. They deserve leaders who inspire confidence through ideas, policies, and results rather than nostalgia for contentious political eras and leadership with no agenda ati all we want is to remove HH ati Pantu wakaso.





Democracy thrives when citizens remember both the successes and failures of previous governments. Forgetting history is dangerous; learning from it is wisdom.





Ultimately, leadership is not about imitating another leader. It is about understanding the needs of the present generation and preparing a better future for the next. As former South African President Nelson Mandela famously said, “May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.”





The responsibility now rests with the electorate to determine which vision best serves Zambia’s future.



Dr Larry Mweetwa is a Seasoned Political Analyst.