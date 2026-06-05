WHY NGONI CHIEFS ARE BURIED SQUATTING

By Herbert Ponias Banda

Symbol of readiness

The squatting posture represents vigilance — the chief remains “ready” to watch over and protect the people even in death.Connection to ancestors

Sitting upright mirrors ancestral traditions, linking the chief to past leaders who were buried the same way.Continuity of leadership

The posture signifies that the chief’s authority does not end with death; his spirit continues guiding the community.

Warrior heritage

The Ngoni, descended from Zulu warriors, associate squatting with readiness for battle — a chief remains a warrior even in the afterlife.

📸 2022 Senior Chief Magodi V being put to rest