WHY NGONI CHIEFS ARE BURIED SQUATTING
By Herbert Ponias Banda
Symbol of readiness
The squatting posture represents vigilance — the chief remains “ready” to watch over and protect the people even in death.Connection to ancestors
Sitting upright mirrors ancestral traditions, linking the chief to past leaders who were buried the same way.Continuity of leadership
The posture signifies that the chief’s authority does not end with death; his spirit continues guiding the community.
Warrior heritage
The Ngoni, descended from Zulu warriors, associate squatting with readiness for battle — a chief remains a warrior even in the afterlife.
📸 2022 Senior Chief Magodi V being put to rest