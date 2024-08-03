Why Peter Mutharika is the Right Candidate for DPP in 2025: MCP’s Worst Nightmare

BY TWINK JONES GADAMA

As the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) prepares for its convention, debate has ensued on the suitability of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2025 general elections.

While some argue that Mutharika’s age and past performance make him an unsuitable candidate, I strongly believe that he is the right person to lead DPP to victory.

Moreover, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is afraid of Mutharika’s candidacy because they know he has the experience, leadership skills, and popularity to defeat them.

MCP’S DESPERATION TO SEE MUTHARIKA REPLACED IS A CLEAR INDICATION OF THEIR FEAR.

Mutharika’s leadership style has been unfairly criticized.

While he may not be as flashy as some would like, his calm and collected demeanor has earned him respect both locally and internationally.

His ability to build coalitions and work with diverse groups will be crucial in the 2025 elections.

It is also important to note that Mutharika’s past losses were not solely due to his leadership.

In 2012, the death of President Bingu wa Mutharika created a power vacuum that was exploited by the then-Vice President Joyce Banda.

Similarly, in 2020, the court-ordered fresh elections were marred by irregularities and external interference.

Furthermore, Mutharika’s age should not be seen as a liability.

AT 83, HE IS STILL PHYSICALLY AND MENTALLY CAPABLE OF LEADING THE COUNTRY.

His age has also given him wisdom and a unique perspective on governance, which will be beneficial in navigating the complexities of Malawian politics.

In addition, Mutharika has a proven track record of delivering on his promises.

During his tenure as President, he implemented several development projects, including the construction of roads, schools, and hospitals.

His commitment to development will be crucial in the 2025 elections.

The proposer’s argument that DPP needs a candidate who is desperate for power is flawed.

Desperation often leads to reckless decision-making, which can be detrimental to the party and the country.

Mutharika’s calm and collected approach is a refreshing change from the desperate and divisive politics that has characterized Malawian politics in recent years.

MCP’s fear of Mutharika’s candidacy is evident in their attempts to discredit him.

They know that he has the experience, leadership skills, and popularity to defeat them.

By replacing Mutharika, DPP would be playing into MCP’s hands, giving them an easy victory.

Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is the right candidate for DPP in 2025.

His experience, leadership style, and track record make him the best person to lead the party to victory.

MCP’s fear of his candidacy is a clear indication of his strength, and DPP should capitalize on this.

REPLACING MUTHARIKA WOULD BE A MISTAKE, AND DPP SHOULD STAND BY THEIR LEADER.-maravipost