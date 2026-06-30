WHY THE COALITION TO RE-ELECT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IN 2026 IS GROWING STRONGER BY THE DAY



The political landscape ahead of Zambia’s August 2026 general election reveals a profound shift as a broad coalition of notable personalities, forward-thinking leaders, prominent think tanks, and celebrities unite behind President Hakainde Hichilema. This massive wave of support is not merely a political choice but a conscious national movement driven by a shared determination among Zambians to safeguard the incredible socioeconomic gains achieved under the current administration. Citizens from all walks of life are looking back at the dark era preceding 2021 and recognizing that the progress made over the last five years is too precious to risk losing.





The transformation under President Hichilema’s administration represents a breath of fresh air that public figures and influencers are eager to protect. The UPND government decisively dismantled the culture of cadreism on day one, returning markets and bus stations to civic authorities and restoring peace, safety, and dignity to everyday commerce. By restoring the rule of law, the current administration has ended the climate of fear, allowing citizens to express themselves freely without the threat of violent state retribution or arbitrary arrest.





This powerful combination of economic rescue, social justice, and restored personal freedoms is why Zambia’s most influential voices are stepping forward to endorse the President. Renowned artists, cultural icons, policy experts and ordinary citizens are using their platforms to remind the electorate of the progress achieved since the dark days of lawlessness and economic collapse. The prevailing sentiment across the nation is clear: Zambia has traveled too far along the path of recovery, stability, and international respect to ever turn back.





As the days draw nearer to the August 2026 general election, the country is set to witness a rapidly growing number of these high-profile endorsements. More than ever, Zambians are realising that despite the undeniable current hardships, the nation simply cannot afford to compromise its hard-won stability or stall the progress already underway. There is a collective understanding that returning to a system of institutionalised chaos is not an option, and that true national transformation requires patience, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the bigger picture.





This long-term perspective is precisely what is driving the momentum among the youth and the intellectual community alike. Highlighting this sentiment, young blogger Steven Chanda recently captured the reality of Zambia’s current trajectory perfectly, writing: “HH is not a leader for those with a short-term mindset or those who believe politics begins and ends with mealie meal. Great leadership is about vision, planning, focus, execution, and delivering lasting results. The impact of such leadership may take time to be fully seen, but its benefits are built to last.”





It is this profound understanding of foundational development over short-term political rhetoric that will continue to unite forward-thinking citizens, locking in a progressive future for Zambia when the ballots are cast.