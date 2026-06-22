Why the ‘line of Rail Favors PF’ Narrative ID Misleading and Outdated





Some in ichipani (PF) circles keep pushing the narrative that the Line of Rail is automatically unfavorable terrain for UPND. That is simply false.





The Line of Rail is not just Lusaka and the Copperbelt. It also runs through major towns and cities in Southern Province. It includes Kafue and Chilanga in Lusaka Province, as well as Chibombo, Chisamba, and Kapiri Mposhi—areas where UPND enjoys significant support. It also covers several rural constituencies on the Copperbelt, including places such as Ndola Rural.





So the next time someone claims the Line of Rail is not favorable ground for UPND, ask them a simple question: Which part of the Line of Rail are you talking about?





Too often, even sections of the media repeat this outdated and misleading narrative without examining the actual geography and political realities on the ground. The Line of Rail is far more diverse and politically competitive than the simplistic picture many try to paint.